Storey – Corrections: Knit & Crochet Ponchos, Wraps, Capes & Shrugs!

Corrections: Knit & Crochet Ponchos, Wraps, Capes & Shrugs!

Coral Capelet

Page 24 – Crocheting the Capelet

To Begin: With mc, ch 87.

Page 25 – Crocheting the Capelet

Row 10: Sc in tr, in ch-5 space work. . .

Maid Marion Cloak

Page 48 – Knitting the Cloak

To Begin: Cast on 355 (407) stitches.Row 1 (right side): P2, * K2, P __, C2F, P__; repeat from * across, ending K2, P__, K2. Row 2: Purl.Row 3: P2, * C2F, P__, (K1, P1, K1) into each of next 2 stitches, P__; repeat from * across, ending C2F, P__, K2. You will have 379 (431) stitches. Row 4: P54 (62), * K6, P__; repeat from * across, ending K6, P__.

Page 49 – Knitting the Cloak

Row 6: P54 (62), * Cluster Group, P52 (60); repeat from * across, ending cluster, P29 (33). 355 (407) stitches remain.Row 7: P2, * C2F, P__, K2, P__; repeat from * across, ending C2F, P__, K2. Row 13: P2, * (K1, P1, K1) into each of next 2 stitches, P__, C2F, P__; repeat from * across, ending (K1, P1, K1) into each of next 2 stitches, P__, K2. You will have 383 (435) stitches. Row 14: P27 (31), K6, * P52 (60), K6; repeat from * across, ending P2.Row 15: P2, * PW2 into each of next 6 stitches, P__, K2, P__; repeat from * across ending PW2 into each of next 6 stitches, P__, K2. Row 16: P27 (31), cluster, * P52 (60), cluster; repeat from * across, end P2. 355 (407) stitches remain. Row 17: P2, * K2, P2tog, P__, P2tog-tbl, C2F, P2tog, P__, P2tog-tbl; repeat from * across, end K2, P2tog, 329 (381) stitches remain. Row 19: P2, * C2F, P__, K2, P__; repeat from * across, end C2F, P__, K2.

Golden Mesh Wrap

Page 59 – Crocheting the Wrap

Row 4: Ch 5 to turn, ch 6, skip 5 dc, sc in next dc, * ch 6, make Trefoil Stitch, ch 6, skip 9 dc, sc in next dc; repeat from * 4 times, ending last repeat sc in top of turning chain, turn.

Upcountry Poncho

Page 85 – Collar

Work back and forth, working button placket in Stockinette Stitch and buttonhole placket in K1, P1 rib as established. Working remaining stitches in Rib Pattern, lining up ribs on each side of cables. AT THE SAME TIME, work remaining buttonhole 12 rows above third buttonhole. Work until collar measures 2 1/4″ or desired length.

Aran Poncho