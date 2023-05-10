Storey – Corrections: Knit Christmas Stockings!

Corrections: Knit Christmas Stockings!

Rustic Lodge

Page 033 – Turning the Heel

Row 3: Slip 1, P6, P2tog, P1. P6 P6. Row 4: Slip 1, K7, ssk, K1, turn. K7 K7. Row 5: Slip 1, P8, P2tog, P1, turn. P8 P8. Row 6: Slip 1, K9, ssk, K1, turn. K9 K9.

Christmas Sampler

Page 042 – Shaping the Toe

Add: Round 13: Needle 1: Knit to last 3 stitches, K2tog, K1. Needle 2: K1, ssk, knit to last 3 sts, K2tog, K1. Needle 3: K1, ssk, knit to end of needle. Next Rounds: Repeat Rounds 12 and 13 until 16 stitches remain (4 stitches on Needles 1 and 3, and 8 stitches on Needle 2).

Snazzy Argyles

Page 092 – Argyle Chart

Change to chart. Please see PDF.