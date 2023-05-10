Storey – Corrections: Knit Baby Blankets!

Corrections: Knit Baby Blankets!

Baby Bunting

Page 29 – Making the Car-Seat Slit

To make the garter stitch border for the car-seat slip, on the next 3 wrong-side rows, work 25 sts in established patterns, K10 center sts, work 25 sts in established patterns.

Corner-to-Corner Blanket

Page 37 – Decreasing Toward the Top Corner

Repeat Row 2 until you have 8 sts 8 sts Insert the following two rows after “Repeat row 2” directions. Next row: K3, K2tog, K3. You will have 7 sts 7stsNext row: K3, K2tog, K2. You will have 6 sts 6 sts.

Sheep Dreams

Page 85 – Knitting the Bottom Border

Rows 1-10: Work in Ribbed Stitch (see A Sampler in Action. . .

Row 10: Work in ribbed stitch to the last 2 sts, K2.

Page 85 – Knitting the Bottom Squares

Row 5 and all odd-numbered rows through Row 31: Work border, DB4, *K20, DB4; repeat from * to last 10 stitches; work border.

Page 86 – Side Squares

Note: The last 3 rows for each set of squares count as the first 3 rows for the following set of squares. If you look at the charts on pages 90 and 91, you will see that Rows 33-35 at the top of each square are the same as Rows 1-3 at the bottom. In order to avoid repeating these dividing rows, the instructions for each set of squares begin with the row that corresponds to the WS Row 4 on the charts.

Row 4 and all even-numbered rows to Row 34: Work border, purl to last 10 sts, work border. In Row 4, place new markers on each side of the center 34 sts to indicate the checkered stitch central panel.

Row 5 and all odd-numbered rows through Row 31: Work border, DB4, K20, DB4, K5, work in Checkered Stitch (see A Sampler in Action, page 84) for 34 sts, K5, DB4, K20, DB4, work border.

Rows 33 and 35: Work border, work Double Bind for 28 sts, K5, work in Checkered Stitch for 34 sts, work Double Bind for 28 sts, work border.

Page 86 – Top Squares

Row 4 and all even-numbered rows: Work border, purl to last 10 sts, work border. Remove markers on either side of center 34 checkered stitches in first row; leave other markers in place.

Row 5 and all odd-numbered rows through Row 31: Work border, DB4, *K20, DB4, repeat from * to last 10 sts, work border.

Baby Poncho

Page 94 – Making the Hood

Knit 1 wrong-side row (1 garter st ridge). Replace last paragraph with: Fold hood in half along marked ridge, and sew a flat seam to join selvages of center back hood, matching the garter st ridges. (See Sewing the Hood, page 95).

Page 94 – Making the Back Panel

Replace first paragraph with: With mc, and right side facing, pick up and knit 12 sts from base of hood cast-on sts, then pick up and knit 12 sts from top of hood bound-off sts. Purl 1 row.

Page 95 – Sewing the Hood

Change to illustration. Please see PDF.