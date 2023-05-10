Storey – Corrections: Crochet Hats!

Corrections: Crochet Hats!

Sherbet-Topped Baby

Page 44 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 6: Skip first st, hdc in next 2 hdc, * 3 hdc in next hdc (center of 3 hdc group), hdc in next 2 hdc, skip next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc; repeat from * to last 3 hdc, 3 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc, join with a slip stitch to first hdc. You now have 56 hdc. Round 7: Skip first st, hdc in next 2 hdc, * 3 hdc in next hdc (center of 3 hdc group), hdc in next 2 hdc, skip 2 hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc; repeat from * to last 4 hdc, 3 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc, skip 1 hdc, join with a slip stitch to first hdc. Rounds 8-15: Skip first st, hdc in next 2 hdc, * 3 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc, skip 2 hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc; repeat from * to last 4 hdc, 3 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next 2 hdc, skip 1 hdc, join with a slip stitch to first hdc.

Pearl-Beaded Cap

Page 54 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 1: ch 1, work 16 hdc into ring, join with a slip st to first hdc, turn.

Faux-Suede Helmet

Page 58 – Crocheting the Helmet

Rounds 10-17

Retro Flowers

Page 78 – Crocheting the Cap

Next Rounds: Dc in each stitch to end of each round until cap measures approximately 5 1/2″ (14 cm) or 1/2″ from desired length from top. Add row: Final Round: Ch 3, 1 dc in next 2 dc, ch 3, (1 dc in next 2 dc, ch 3) to end of round, join with a slip stitch in ch3.

Flower Child

Page 92 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 3: Ch 1, beginning in first hdc * 2 hdc in next hdc, hdc in next hdc, dc in hdc below same stitch from previous round; repeat from * to end of round, join to first hdc. You now have 32 sts.

Aran-Style Cables

Page 100 – Shaping the Top

Row 1: Ch 2, hdc in next 2 hdc…; repeat from * to end of row, ending last repeat work BPdc over post st, decrease over next 2 hdc, turn. You now have 64 stitches. Row 2: Ch 2, hdc in next stitch, * FPdc over…; repeat from * to end of row. You now have 50 sts. Row 3: Ch 2, hdc in next stitch, * pull up loop in top of next stitch and leave loop on hook, BPdc in each of next 3 FPdc stitches from previous row (the remaining 3 cable stitches), yo and draw through both loops on hook; pull up loop in top of next stitch and leave loop on hook, work BPdc over post stitch, yo and draw through both loops on hook, hdc in next stitch; repeat from * to end of row. You now have 22 stitches. Row 4: Ch 2, hdc in next 2 stitches, * decrease over next 2 stitches, hdc in next 2 stitches; repeat from * to end of row; turn. You now have 17 stitches. Row 5: Ch 2, * hdc in next stitch, decrease over next 2 stitches; repeat from * to last 2 stitches, hdc in next 2 stitches. You now have 12 stitches. Row 6: Ch 1, (decrease over 2 stitches) to end of row. You now have 6 stitches.

Page 99 – Crocheting the Cables

Set Up: With larger hook, ch 2, 78 hdc evenly. . .Row 2: Ch 2, hdc in next 2 hdc,. . .(the last repeat will have only 2 hdc after cable); turn.