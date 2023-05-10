Go to Hachette Book Group home

Storey Publishing, LLC

Storey – Corrections: Crochet Bags!

Corrections: Crochet Bags!

Handy Hobo

Page 68 – Crocheting the Straps (Make 2)
Insert new row: Repeat Row 1 until piece is long enough to cover piping. Fasten off, leaving a long tail for sewing. Wrap strap around piping and sew last row to foundation edge, using long tail. Sew ends of strap, enclosing end of piping (trim piping if necessary).

Vintage Fan

Page 090 – Crocheting the Upper Border
Rows 3–11 Row 16 12 : Work as for Row 2, end ch 3, turn (30 sc; 14 each side of increased stitches).

