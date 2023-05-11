Go to Hachette Book Group home

Storey Publishing, LLC

Storey – Baking Class Workshop Guide

Baking Class Workshop Guide

Learning self-sufficiency in the kitchen builds children’s self-esteem and teaches important life skills — and Baking Class makes it fun. With this workshop guide, kids ages 6–12 will take the lead in making treats they’ll love to eat and share, with just a dash of adult coaching. By hosting your own baking class, you can help teach kids skills they’ll use in the kitchen and beyond, from how to read and follow directions to how to safely operate appliances. Let’s bake, and then let’s eat!

