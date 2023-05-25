Curl Up With These Page-Turning Historical Novels
Set out on thrilling adventures across the world and through time with these novels filled with action, intrigue, and inspiration.
Featured Titles
-
Liberation
$11.99
$14.99 CAD
-
The Winds of War
$12.99
$16.99 CAD
-
Transcription
$11.99
-
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
Somerset
$11.99
$15.99 CAD
-
Scarlett
$11.99
$15.99 CAD
-
The Liars' Gospel
$9.99
$12.99 CAD
-
Your Heart's Desire
$9.99
$12.99 CAD
-
Tapestries, The
$8.99
$11.99 CAD
-
Not the Duke's Darling
$2.99
$2.99 CAD
-
The Warrior
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
The Windflower
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
A Matter of Class
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
A Rogue to Remember
$6.99
$8.99 CAD
-
Homeplace
$6.99
$8.99 CAD
-
The Maid's Version
$5.99
$7.99 CAD
-
When the Scoundrel Sins
$5.99
$7.99 CAD
-
A Highlander Never Surrenders
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
Hope Rising
$7.99
$9.99 CAD
-
Stella Bain
$9.99
$12.99 CAD
-
The Good People
$9.99
$11.99 CAD
