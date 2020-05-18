Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mary Balogh
Mary Balogh grew up in Wales, and after graduating from university, moved to Saskatchewan, Canada. She has written more than seventy novels and almost thirty novellas, including the New York Times bestselling Slightly sextet and Simply quartet. She lives in Regina, Canada.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use