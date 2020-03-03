Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Manda Collins
Manda Collins grew up on a combination of Nancy Drew books and Jane Austen novels, and her own brand of Regency romantic suspense is the result. An academic librarian by day, she investigates the mysteries of undergraduate research at her alma mater, and holds advanced degrees in English Lit and Librarianship. Her debut novel, How to Dance with a Duke, spent five weeks on the Nielsen Bookscan Romance Top 100 list, was nominated for an RT Reviewer’s Choice Award for best debut historical romance, and finaled in the Gayle Wilson Award of Excellence contest.Read More
By the Author
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
An intrepid female reporter matches wits with a serious, sexy detective in award-winning author Manda Collin's fun and flirty historical rom-com, perfect for readers of…