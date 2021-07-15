Community Starts at Home: Family Reads!

Building Community

Whether its building new communities or enjoying the ones you already have, let February be about putting your energy into the groups you love. Enjoy your knitting circle! Start that tabletop RPG club! Plant in your community garden! Whatever group you’re part of, these books on the community are sure to inspire.

To Share

For Reading Together

2020 Caldecott Honor Book

A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community.

Learn More

Get the Bear Came Along Storytime Kit

Full of activities for you to share!

Download Now

For Your Kids

For Teens

The Janes are back, and better than ever as artist-activists on a mission to wake up their sleepy suburban town. A cult classic graphic novel perfect for fans of The LumberJanes and Awkward.

Learn More

For Kids

Wonder meets Three Times Lucky in this very special mystery from NPR’s Weekend Edition host Scott Simon.

Audiobook Available

Learn More

For Little Kids

From the Caldecott Honor-winning creator of Thank you, Omu!, comes a book about a mother and daughter’s day in their community. What’s best about Saturdays? Time together.

Learn More

For Babies

A delightful board book celebrating love and hugs in all kinds of animal families.

Learn More

For You

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of Outliers returns!

Gladwell offers a powerful examination of our interactions with our communities– and why they often go wrong.

Audiobook Available

Learn More

What Makes Home Feel Like “Home”?

Talk with your children about what home means to them and how their idea of a home might compare to other children’s.