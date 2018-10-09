Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bear Came Along
A cheerful and action-packed adventure about the importance of friendship and community from a successful author and illustrator duo!Read More
Once there was a river flowing through a forest. The river didn’t know it was capable of adventures until a big bear came along. But adventures aren’t any fun by yourself, and so enters Froggy, Turtles, Beaver, Racoons, and Duck.
These very different animals take off downstream, but they didn’t know they needed one another until thankfully, the river came along.
This hilarious picture book and heartfelt message celebrates the joy and fun that’s in store when you embark together on a ride of a lifetime.
Praise
Praise for Bear Came Along
*"Perfect for listeners in story hours or on laps."—Booklist, starred review
*"Outstanding art perfectly complements the text...To quote one particularly joyous double-page spread, "Oh, what a ride!""—Kirkus, starred review
"...a standout choice for reading aloud."—Publishers Weekly
"Full of messages about seizing the day and learning from one another, this jaunty tale and its large-scale, immersive pictures expansively invite readers to come along, too."—School Library Journal
"This high-spirited tale is a metaphor for life itself, and "Oh, what a ride" it is!"—Horn Book
Praise for Sheep 101:A B&N Kids Blog Best Picture Book of the Month
"This hilarious mishmash of cuddly sheep and fairy-tale characters will have your little one giggling all the way to sleep."—B&N Kids Blog
"This is an exciting read aloud, and little listeners will not be disappointed as the story resolves--eventually--with sleep."—BookPage
* "Cheeky characters, onomatopoeia, and plenty of goofy action will keep the pages turning and force rereads."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"It's practically guaranteed that readers will go giggling into that good night."—Publishers Weekly
"Morris's over-the-top humor will delight imaginative kiddos."—Booklist