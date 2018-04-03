Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Thomas Reinertsen Berg

Thomas Reinertsen Berg is a Norwegian journalist and writer. He has written for several Norwegian papers including Morgenbladet, Klassekampen and Dagsavisen. Theater of the World, his first book, was honored with the 2017 Brageprisen, an award given annually to Norway’s premier non-fiction book.
