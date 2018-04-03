Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thomas Reinertsen Berg
Thomas Reinertsen Berg is a Norwegian journalist and writer. He has written for several Norwegian papers including Morgenbladet, Klassekampen and Dagsavisen. Theater of the World, his first book, was honored with the 2017 Brageprisen, an award given annually to Norway’s premier non-fiction book.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Theater of the World
A beautifully illustrated full-color history of mapmaking across centuries-- a must-read for history buffs and armchair travelers. Theater of the World offers a fascinating history…