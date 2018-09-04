Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robin Huber
Robin Huber is a lifelong day dreamer, a lover of music, and an avid cook with a knack for plotting emotionally charged love stories on her way to work. It keeps her from losing it in traffic. She’s admittedly an introverted extrovert and a proud Aries with a somewhat unhealthy dependency on her horoscope. She’s a director by day, a writer by night, a wife to her high school sweetheart, and most importantly a mom to her three crazy kids (she means beautiful children). When she’s not writing, you can find this Florida native with her toes in the sand, holding her Kindle, and probably a Corona too.Read More
By the Author
A Story Like Ours
In the riveting, powerful conclusion to the Love Story duet, Sam and Lucy discover that sometimes it's not about finding love, it's about saving it.…
A Love Like Yours
In this "emotional and heartfelt" (Mia Sheridan) debut, childhood sweethearts have a second chance at true love--but can they overcome the past that tore them…