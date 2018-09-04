A Love Like Yours

In this “emotional and heartfelt” (Mia Sheridan) debut, childhood sweethearts have a second chance at true love–but can they overcome the past that tore them apart?

I’ve been a fighter all my life, even before I made it my career. As a kid in the foster system, I didn’t have any other choice. But I’ve never fought for something–for someone–as hard as I fought for Lucy. I was her protector, her hero–and she was my everything. From the day we met, she made our grim days in Atlanta’s notorious Brighton Park fade away–leaving only us.





But we broke each other’s hearts, and we did a damn good job of it. A decade has passed since I last saw her, but not a day goes by that I don’t think of her clear blue eyes or easy smile. So when I see her at one of my matches–and find out that she’s engaged–I need to understand why she turned her back on me all those years ago. Because no matter what I do, no matter how many guys I knock out in the boxing ring, I can’t forget her.





So I’m not giving up on her. I’m not walking away.





I’m going to fight for Lucy one last time.





“Achingly romantic.” – K.A. Tucker, USA Today bestselling author