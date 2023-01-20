Robert Leighton, a New Yorker cartoonist, has created puzzles for the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, the New Yorker, ABC, and more. Together with expert puzzle makers Amy Goldstein and Mike Shenk, he founded the company Puzzability, which creates unique and challenging puzzles for kids and adults. Robert, Amy, Mike, and Puzzability are also the authors of The Brainiest Insaniest Ultimate Puzzle Book!.