Puzzability
Puzzability, based in New York, includes Mike Shenk, who has written puzzles for Games magazine and its offshoots, and provided daily crosswords for a major newspaper syndicate. He is currently the crossword editor of The Wall Street Journal; Amy Goldstein, a trivia buff and wordsmith who has served as associate editor and managing editor for Games magazine and its sister publications; and Robert Leighton, an illustrator, writer, New Yorker cartoonist, and creator of unique visual puzzles.
