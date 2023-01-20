Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Mike Shenk
Mike Shenk is an expert puzzle maker. Along with Robert Leighton and Amy Goldstein, he founded the company Puzzability, which creates unique and challenging puzzles for kids and adults.
Amy Goldstein is an expert puzzle maker. Along with Robert Leighton and Mike Shenk, she founded the company Puzzability, which creates unique and challenging puzzles for kids and adults.
Robert Leighton, a New Yorker cartoonist, has created puzzles for The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, The New Yorker, ABC, and more. He lives in New York. Along with Mike Shenk and Amy Goldstein he’s the founder of Puzzability, which creates unique and challenging puzzles for kids and adults.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Puzzlelopedia
An A-Z collection of more than 200 quirky, brain-bending, endlessly fun, and unusually unusual puzzles for kids aged 8-12. All you need are a…
Buy the Book
Bananagrams for Kids
Kids love Bananagrams—so what better treat for kids who love puzzles and wordplay than a smart, just-for-them collection: Bananagrams! for Kids.Puzzability, the premier puzzle-writing company…
Buy the Book
The Brainiest Insaniest Ultimate Puzzle Book!
An outrageously clever and colorful bonanza of more than 250 mind-teasing mazes, word games, visual puzzles, and much more. Wind your way through the twisted…