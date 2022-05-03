Rich Fettke is the author of The Wise Investor: a modern parable about creating financial freedom and living your best life.

He is a licensed real estate broker, active investor, and co-founder of RealWealth.com, a real estate investment group that helps its 60,000+ members improve their financial intelligence, secure passive income from quality investment properties, and obtain financial freedom.

He’s also the author of Extreme Success (Simon & Schuster, 2002) and the audio program, Momentum.

A pioneer in the field of business and personal coaching, Rich is a former vice president of the International Coach Federation (ICF) and holds one of the ICF’s first Master Certified Coach credentials.

Rich’s work has been featured on TV, radio, and in print including USA Today, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal. A passionate adventure athlete, Rich lives in Malibu, California, with his wife Kathy, where they invest, work, and play together.