What does financial freedom mean to you?

The Wise Investor is an inspiring parable about building what author Rich Fettke calls Real Wealth, the foundation of financial freedom. It tells the story of Ryan Brooks, a husband, father, and CaptivSoft’s hard-working lead coder who, with the help of a new friend and mentor, finds a different path to financial security for himself and his family and becomes wealthy in more ways than he thought possible. In it you’ll learn:

• Why working endless hours to climb the corporate ladder in search of "enough" may never give you the financial security you want.

• The true cost of a life lived on someone else’s terms—your time—which no amount of money can ever buy back.

• How to shift the limiting beliefs that might be keeping you stuck and blind to what’s possible for your finances and your life.

• An actionable, play-by-play guide to transforming your financial situation by taking charge of your habits so you can live your best life now, not in some far-off future.

Whether you seek an investment path that allows you to overcome the fear and overwhelm or are struggling just to start, the advice and wisdom in this book will help you get on track to financial freedom. If you’ve ever sought to build wealth, secure your financial future, and live a life that aligns with your values and dreams sooner rather than later, this heartwarming story about one family’s financial transformation will help shine the way.

Are you on the right path to financial freedom?

In Rich's words: "In writing The Wise Investor, I dedicated myself to creating a story that would inspire and educate — and help you believe that you can live life on your own terms. Real wealth is having the money and the freedom to do what you want, when you want, with the people you want to be with. Each of us has the power to secure financial freedom by believing in what is possible in our lives and taking action to achieve it. If you agree… your transformation has already started."