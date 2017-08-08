Pete Seeger

Pete Seeger is a towering figure in American culture. His contributions can be counted in the millions of children who grew up singing his songs of peace and hope and in the numerous human rights, social and environmental issues his deeds and music have helped to advance. He has regularly been put forth as an obvious candidate for a Nobel Peace Prize, while he also spent seventeen years in the shadows of the witch-hunting McCarthy era after being blacklisted. He is perhaps best known for his contributions to the American folk music revival and for writing the hits: Where Have All the Flowers Gone? and Turn, Turn, Turn!



A masterful musician and a commanding spokesman, what makes Pete most remarkable is that throughout his long life — and even still at age ninety-two — he’s remained true to his passions and principles. In fact, his dedication has only grown stronger and deeper relative to the challenges he and our country have faced — his personal stories bearing witness to some of our past century’s most scaring and triumphant historic events.



Pete first began working with Jeff Haynes during the recording sessions for the 2009 Grammy award-winning CD, Tomorrow’s Children. After forty-five sessions, Pete and Jeff had an award winning CD and hearty friendship. During these sessions, Pete would come early to Jeff’s studio and share his life stories. Jeff was inspired, turned on the mic, and began recording these amazing stories, narratives and poems.



Jeff Haynes is a Grammy award winning, world-renowned percussionist who has toured with everyone from the Pat Metheny Group, Al Jarreau and Boney James to Harry Belafonte and Peabo Bryson. His chops can be heard on over 100 CDs. His versatility and mastery, as a seasoned percussionist, were part of the rhythmic force supporting the legendary Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter and the celebrated Cassandra Wilson, Chaka Khan, Aimee Mann, Brian Blade and Glen Hansard.



As a composer and producer Jeff has a gift for bringing just the right performing artist and instrumentation to production each composition. Jeff is the founder and President of Komunyaka Music, Inc, a multi-faceted music production company offering percussion based workshops featuring professional storytellers, spoken word artists, dancers, and musicians. Like Pete, Jeff spends time in the schools teaching children music. Jeff works with students across the tri-state area on a drumming and spoken word program. Jeff has spent the last three and a half years producing the music for this project.

