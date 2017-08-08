Jeff Haynes is a Grammy award winning, world-renowned percussionist who has toured with everyone from the Pat Metheny Group, Al Jarreau and Boney James to Harry Belafonte and Peabo Bryson. His chops can be heard on over 100 CDs. His versatility and mastery, as a seasoned percussionist, were part of the rhythmic force supporting the legendary Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter and the celebrated Cassandra Wilson, Chaka Khan, Aimee Mann, Brian Blade and Glen Hansard.

As a composer and producer Jeff has a gift for bringing just the right performing artist and instrumentation to production each composition. Jeff is the founder and President of Komunyaka Music, Inc, a multi-faceted music production company offering percussion based workshops featuring professional storytellers, spoken word artists, dancers, and musicians. Like Pete, Jeff spends time in the schools teaching children music. Jeff works with students across the tri-state area on a drumming and spoken word program. Jeff has spent the last three and a half years producing the music for this project.