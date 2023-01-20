Free shipping on orders $35+
Nancy Linde
Nancy Linde created and runs Never2Old4Games.com, an online subscription service for activities professionals working with senior citizens at assisted living residences, retirement communities, senior centers, and other senior-serving organizations. She has produced, written, and directed more than a dozen documentary films, including for the PBS series NOVA. She lives near Boston, Massachusetts.
