417 More Games, Puzzles & Trivia Challenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Young

It’s never too late to improve your brain.



Achieving and maintaining a higher level of mental fitness can be surprisingly fun—and to your brain, it’s healthy exercise. In this follow-up volume to her bestselling 399 Games, Puzzle & Trivia Challenges Designed to Keep Your Brain Young, Nancy Linde offers a brand-new collection of puzzles, trivia challenges, brainteasers, and word games that are not only great fun to do but are specifically designed to give your brain the kind of workout that stimulates neurogenesis, the process that allows the brain to grow new cells.



Cross-train your brain by targeting 6 key cognitive functions: Long-term memory, working memory, executive functioning, attention to detail, multitasking, and processing speed.



This is the kind of exercise you’ll want to do, and all it takes is 10 to 15 minutes a day for a full workout.