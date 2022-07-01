Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

299 On-the-Go Games & Puzzles to Keep Your Brain Young
299 On-the-Go Games & Puzzles to Keep Your Brain Young

Minutes a Day to Mental Fitness

by Nancy Linde

On Sale

Oct 1, 2019

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523506477

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Logic & Brain Teasers

Description

Give your brain a healthy workout—Anytime, Anywhere.
 
Not just any book of games, this collection by the bestselling author of 399 Games, Puzzles & TriviaChallenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Youngis expertly created to keep your brain in tip-top shape—even while you’re on the go. With its shorter puzzles and portable size, it’s perfect for getting your cognitive exercise in while waiting at the dentist’s office, traveling, or whenever you have a few spare minutes to challenge yourself.
 
Arranged in difficulty from “Easy Does It!” to “Finish Strong!,” these 299 surprisingly fun puzzles target six key cognitive functions:
 
  • Long-term memory
  • Working memory
  • Executive functioning
  • Attention to detail
  • Multitasking
  • Processing speed

