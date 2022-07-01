Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
299 On-the-Go Games & Puzzles to Keep Your Brain Young
Minutes a Day to Mental Fitness
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 1, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Give your brain a healthy workout—Anytime, Anywhere.
Not just any book of games, this collection by the bestselling author of 399 Games, Puzzles & TriviaChallenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Youngis expertly created to keep your brain in tip-top shape—even while you’re on the go. With its shorter puzzles and portable size, it’s perfect for getting your cognitive exercise in while waiting at the dentist’s office, traveling, or whenever you have a few spare minutes to challenge yourself.
Arranged in difficulty from “Easy Does It!” to “Finish Strong!,” these 299 surprisingly fun puzzles target six key cognitive functions:
Not just any book of games, this collection by the bestselling author of 399 Games, Puzzles & TriviaChallenges Specially Designed to Keep Your Brain Youngis expertly created to keep your brain in tip-top shape—even while you’re on the go. With its shorter puzzles and portable size, it’s perfect for getting your cognitive exercise in while waiting at the dentist’s office, traveling, or whenever you have a few spare minutes to challenge yourself.
Arranged in difficulty from “Easy Does It!” to “Finish Strong!,” these 299 surprisingly fun puzzles target six key cognitive functions:
- Long-term memory
- Working memory
- Executive functioning
- Attention to detail
- Multitasking
- Processing speed
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use