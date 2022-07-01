299 On-the-Go Games & Puzzles to Keep Your Brain Young

Long-term memory

Working memory

Executive functioning

Attention to detail

Multitasking

Processing speed

Not just any book of games, this collection by the bestselling author ofis expertly created to keep your brain in tip-top shape—even while you’re on the go. With its shorter puzzles and portable size, it’s perfect for getting your cognitive exercise in while waiting at the dentist’s office, traveling, or whenever you have a few spare minutes to challenge yourself.Arranged in difficulty from “Easy Does It!” to “Finish Strong!,” these 299 surprisingly fun puzzles target six key cognitive functions: