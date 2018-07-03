Miles Millar
Miles Millar and Alfred Gough are the creators of SMALLVILLE, the #1 show in the history of the history of the CW network, and co-wrote the story for SPIDER-MAN 2, one of the highest-grossing films of all time upon its release. They are currently the show runners of the acclaimed AMC show INTO THE BADLANDS.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Double Exposure
From the creators of Smallville and Into the Badlands comes an action-packed "triple feature" debut thriller about a war veteran and CIA officer in the…