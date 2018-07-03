Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Praise
"Take your favorite classic film that's filled with adventure and romance, translate it to the page, add a side order of lean, flexing prose, and you'll end up with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's debut novel. This one's got history, exotic locales, and plenty of twists -- DOUBLE EXPOSURE is a triple feature."—Brad Meltzer, #1 New York Times bestselling author of THE ESCAPE ARTIST and THE FIRST CONSPIRACY
"DOUBLE EXPOSURE should come with a warning label: Once you
start reading you'll do nothing else until it ends. It's everything anyone
could want in a thriller--a protagonist fleeing his heroic past, a female CIA
agent with inexplicable skills, a desperate globe-spanning chase, and the
ultimate villain. More, please!"—Joseph Finder, New York Times bestselling author of JUDGMENT
"Gough and Millar bring their world-class storytelling chops to a rocket of a first novel. With a premise worthy of Hitchcock, DOUBLE EXPOSURE is a globetrotting adventure, a what-if pretzel of a historical tale, and a twisty piece of fine suspense. Hang on tight or this one will buck you right off the ride."—Gregg Hurwitz, New York Times bestselling author of the Orphan X series