Alfred Gough
Miles Millar & Alfred Gough are prolific screenwriters. They met at USC film school and sold their first script in their last semester. The duo has been writing together ever since. Among their many credits is the iconic television series Smallville, which they created, the acclaimed AMC show Into the Badlands, as well as the classic Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson film Shanghai Noon and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Double Exposure is their first novel.Read More
By the Author
Double Exposure
From the creators of Smallville comes an action-packed debut thriller about a war veteran and CIA officer in the 1960s swept up into a global…