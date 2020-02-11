Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Leila Howland
A graduate of Georgetown University, Leila Howland spent five years acting in New York in everything from an MTV public service announcement to a John Guare play at Lincoln Center and was a proud company member of the award-winning Flea Theater in Tribeca. Currently, she is a school librarian in Los Angeles, where she lives with her family. Visit her on Twitter @leilahowland.
