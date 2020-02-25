Hello, Sunshine

Praise for Nantucket Blue



“[Howland] evokes the Nantucket setting vividly . . . when it comes to indulgent beach reading, sometimes it’s more fun to get pushed over by a wave than to stay safely on your towel.”

–The New York Times





“Sand, secrets, Nantucket Reds, and romance. A fresh, feel-good debut.”

–The Boston Globe

Praise for Nantucket Red



Enjoyable and introspective, this is more than just a summer beach read.”

Becca Harrington is a reject. After being rebuffed by every college on her list, she needs a fresh start, so she packs up everything and moves to LA, giving herself one year to land an acting gig or kill herself trying.Unfortunately, not everything turns out as planned, and after a few grueling months, LA is looking like the worst idea ever. As hard as she tries, Becca can’t land an agent, she’s running out of cash, and her mom is hounding her to apply to more schools. In an act of desperation, Becca and her friend Marisol start posting short videos online-with the help of their adorable filmmaker neighbor, Raj-and the videos catch the attention of a TV producer. Could this be it? Her big break? Or will she have to move back home with nothing but some bad head shots and a monstrous credit-card bill?Becca may not get the Hollywood ending she was hoping for, but perhaps she’ll learn there’s more than one way to achieve her dream.Readers will love every page of this funny, romantic, aspirational, and ultimately triumphant novel about a girl who just wants to make it on her own.