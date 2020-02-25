Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hello, Sunshine
A Prep School Girl with a Hollywood DreamRead More
Becca Harrington is a reject. After being rebuffed by every college on her list, she needs a fresh start, so she packs up everything and moves to LA, giving herself one year to land an acting gig or kill herself trying.
Unfortunately, not everything turns out as planned, and after a few grueling months, LA is looking like the worst idea ever. As hard as she tries, Becca can’t land an agent, she’s running out of cash, and her mom is hounding her to apply to more schools. In an act of desperation, Becca and her friend Marisol start posting short videos online-with the help of their adorable filmmaker neighbor, Raj-and the videos catch the attention of a TV producer. Could this be it? Her big break? Or will she have to move back home with nothing but some bad head shots and a monstrous credit-card bill?
Becca may not get the Hollywood ending she was hoping for, but perhaps she’ll learn there’s more than one way to achieve her dream.
Readers will love every page of this funny, romantic, aspirational, and ultimately triumphant novel about a girl who just wants to make it on her own.
Enjoyable and introspective, this is more than just a summer beach read.”
–Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Nantucket Blue
“[Howland] evokes the Nantucket setting vividly . . . when it comes to indulgent beach reading, sometimes it’s more fun to get pushed over by a wave than to stay safely on your towel.”
–The New York Times
“Sand, secrets, Nantucket Reds, and romance. A fresh, feel-good debut.”
Praise for Nantucket Red
"Howland portrays a grounded version of Hollywood... while keeping the story fun, engaging, and splashed with romance and wish fulfillment."—Publishers Weekly
"In this quirky tale of independence and triumph, a heroine takes a journey of self-discovery... Give this to romance readers and anyone who seeks adventure in the great wide somewhere."—School Library Journal
"Perfectly captures the feeling of fledgling independence, with nothing but wits, hopes, and a few hundred dollars in the bank... An honest, grounded depiction of a young person's first steps into the real world. An engaging take on the pursuit of creative fulfillment."—Kirkus
"This book is a fun chic-lit read for the reality-obsessed, star-driven reader."—School Library Connection
PRAISE FOR NANTUCKET RED
"[R]eaders . . . will find this story multidimensional and enjoyable."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR NANTUCKET BLUE
*"Readers should feel empowered by Cricket's efforts to grow up into a strong, honest, and emotionally intelligent young woman, even as they are enchanted by the romantic and exclusive island setting. This is a natural beach read, but will easily win Howland year-round fans, too."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR NANTUCKET BLUE
PRAISE FOR NANTUCKET RED
"In this novel about finding oneself and following your heart, Howland creates a character that readers will be cheering for from beginning to end."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR NANTUCKET BLUE
"Sand, secrets, Nantucket Reds, and romance. A fresh, feel-good debut."—The Boston Globe