Laura Thayer
Laura Thayer first visited the Amalfi Coast in 2007 on a serendipitous holiday with her mother that would change the course of her life. It was love at first sight with Amalfi…and with her tour guide! After completing a master’s in art history, with a thesis on the Duomo of Amalfi, she moved from the middle of America, married that tour guide, and now lives right in the heart of Amalfi.Read More
Inspired by the captivating beauty of the Amalfi Coast, Laura founded Ciao Amalfi, a trusted online source of insider travel tips and information about the area. She loves hiking along the coastline’s rugged pathways, taking photos around each and every corner, and inspiring travelers to explore the Amalfi Coast through her writing and photography.
For the past decade, Laura has worked as a full-time travel writer. She has shared her local insight on the Amalfi Coast by contributing to a variety of online travel publications, guidebooks, and magazines, including Italia! Magazine, Dream of Italy, The Simple Things, and Ambassador, the print magazine of the National Italian American Foundation. Laura’s photos often accompany her writing, which highlights her passion for the interplay of words and images.
Now a dual Italian and American citizen, she lives in Amalfi with her husband, a certified tour guide for the region of Campania, and two fluffy cats. Discover more Amalfi Coast beauty on her website at http://www.ciaoamalfi.com.
