Kate Esme Unver

Kate Esme Ünver is a social media and communications professional who’s passionate about storytelling, art, and design. In 2012, Kate launched @dailymini, a digitally curated space that promotes miniatures and small-scale news through interviews and studio visits with internationally renowned artists and designers. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans and provides social media consultancy services to miniature makers around the world. An avid tennis player, she’s also a well-traveled motorcyclist and life-long collector of miniatures. She lives in New York, NY.