The Book of Mini

Inside the Big World of Tiny Things

by

Embrace the not-so-small world of minis–and your own tiny book!

From teeny burgers and minuscule handbags to furniture no larger than a quarter, this mind-blowing collection of squeal-worthy miniatures features more than 250 of the tiniest creations from all over the world.

Kate Ünver, a lifelong collector of nearly 1,000 items, has curated unique and extraordinary miniatures on her Instagram account, @dailymini, since 2012. In The Book of Mini, she selects hundreds of pieces of artwork–many of which have never been seen before–and organizes them into sections on tiny food, diminutive wildlife, petite pottery, and more. Also included are interviews with collectors and artists exploring their methods, influences, and how they came to adore everything mini.

Featuring hundreds of photographs and a collectible miniature book, The Book of Mini is a must-have book for the tiny lover in your life.
Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Miniatures

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $22.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9780762466689

Kate Esme Ünver is a social media and communications professional who’s passionate about storytelling, art, and design. In 2012, Kate launched @dailymini, a digitally curated space that promotes miniatures and small-scale news through interviews and studio visits with internationally renowned artists and designers She currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the International Guild of Miniature Artisans and provides social media consultancy services to miniature makers around the world. An avid tennis player, she’s also a well-traveled motorcyclist and life-long collector of miniatures. She lives in New York, NY.

"A lifelong collector of tiny items and popular Instagrammer @dailymini, Ünver selects hundreds of pieces of artwork (many never seen before) organized into such sections as tiny food, diminutive wildlife, and petite pottery."—Publishers Weekly, Spring Announcements feature
