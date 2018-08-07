Embrace the not-so-small world of minis–and your own tiny book!





From teeny burgers and minuscule handbags to furniture no larger than a quarter, this mind-blowing collection of squeal-worthy miniatures features more than 250 of the tiniest creations from all over the world.





Kate Ünver, a lifelong collector of nearly 1,000 items, has curated unique and extraordinary miniatures on her Instagram account, @dailymini, since 2012. In The Book of Mini, she selects hundreds of pieces of artwork–many of which have never been seen before–and organizes them into sections on tiny food, diminutive wildlife, petite pottery, and more. Also included are interviews with collectors and artists exploring their methods, influences, and how they came to adore everything mini.





Featuring hundreds of photographs and a collectible miniature book, The Book of Mini is a must-have book for the tiny lover in your life.