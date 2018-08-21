Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jill Childs
Jill has always loved stories – real and imaginary. She’s spent 30 years traveling the world as a journalist, living overseas and reporting wherever the news took her. She’s now made her home in London with her husband and twin girls who love stories as much as she does.Read More
Although she’s covered everything from earthquakes and floods, riots and wars, she’s found some of the most extraordinary stories right here at home – in the secrets and lies she imagines behind closed doors on ordinary streets, just like yours.
By the Author
Jessica's Promise
This USA Today bestseller dares to ask the heart-stopping question: What do we really know about those who care for our children?Teresa's heart stops when…
Gracie's Secret
My dearest daughter, I will never forget the day I nearly lost you. The day you learned the secrets that would tear our lives apart...Time…