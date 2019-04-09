Jessica's Promise

This USA Today bestseller dares to ask the heart-stopping question: What do we really know about those who care for our children?

Teresa’s heart stops when she enters her daughter’s bedroom to find that her sweet, trusting little girl is gone. Teresa can’t bear to think who would take a terrified three-year-old from her mother in the middle of the night, but all the signs point to someone close to home. Hasn’t Jessica’s stepfather been acting a little odd? Or is it, as Teresa is beginning to fear, something to do with Angie, her daughter’s babysitter who lives next door…?





Gentle, retired Angie-she must be lonely, with only her memories to keep her company in that big, old house. And she’s always had a special connection with Jessica… But was trusting Angie with her precious daughter the biggest mistake of Teresa’s life?





Includes a reading group guide!