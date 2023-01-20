Janine Kwoh is the owner and designer of Kwohtations, a stationery company and letterpress print and design studio. Kwohtations is an ever-evolving collection of greeting cards and gifts that reflect and celebrate a diversity of identities and life experiences, always with humor and empathy. Janine's hope is that others will recognize some of themselves in what she creates and feel a bit more seen, more connected, and less alone.



While Janine doesn’t have any formal training in writing or illustration, she believes you can learn how to do anything by reading the internet and asking for help. Exhibit A: This book. When she’s not printing cards or writing about grief, you can often find her trying to keep her ducks in a row, but one of them is always wandering off in search of snacks.



Janine currently lives in Brooklyn, NY, but considers home to be wherever her friends are.