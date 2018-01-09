Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James Barr
James Barr is a visiting fellow at King’s College London and the author of A Line in the Sand and Setting the Desert on Fire. He lives in London.Read More
By the Author
Lords of the Desert
A path-breaking history of how the United States superseded Great Britain as the preeminent power in the Middle East, with urgent lessons for the present…