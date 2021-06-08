Jack Lowery
Jack Lowery is a writer and teacher, whose writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The Times Literary Supplement and The Awl. He completed his MFA in Nonfiction Writing at Columbia University, and teaches in the Undergraduate Writing Program at Columbia University. As an editor, he has published the poetry of David Wojnarowicz. He lives in Brooklyn.Read More
By the Author
It Was Vulgar and It Was Beautiful
The powerful story of art collective Gran Fury--who fought back during the AIDS crisis through organizing, direct action, and community-made propaganda--offers lessons in love and…