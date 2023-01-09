Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Hannah Crum
Hannah Crum and Alex LaGory created Kombucha Kamp (http://www.kombuchakamp.com) to provide the highest quality brewing supplies, information, and support. Known as “The Kombucha Mamma,” Crum speaks at consumer and corporate events nationwide. LaGory is a writer and producer who, with Crum, mentors homebrewers and serves as commercial brewing consultant. The couple co-founded Kombucha Brewers International in Los Angeles, where they reside.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Big Book of Kombucha
2016 Silver Nautilus Book Award Winner Brew your own kombucha at home! With more than 400 recipes, including 268 unique flavor combinations, you can get…