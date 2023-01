Hannah Crum and Alex LaGory created Kombucha Kamp ( http://www.kombuchakamp.com ) to provide the highest quality brewing supplies, information, and support. Known as “The Kombucha Mamma,” Crum speaks at consumer and corporate events nationwide. LaGory is a writer and producer who, with Crum, mentors homebrewers and serves as commercial brewing consultant. The couple co-founded Kombucha Brewers International in Los Angeles, where they reside.