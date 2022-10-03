Garrett Neiman

Garrett Neiman (he/him) is a serial nonprofit entrepreneur with a focus on social justice. Neiman was the founding CEO of CollegeSpring, a national college access nonprofit that was recognized by the Obama White House. He was also a co-creator of Liberation Ventures, a philanthropic fund focused on building power toward federal reparations. Neiman has a BA in Economics from Stanford, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School. Currently, he serves as a Senior Fellow at Prosperity Now and a Practitioner in Residence at the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts.