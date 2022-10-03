Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Rich White Men
What It Takes to Uproot the Old Boys' Club and Transform America
Description
A provocative investigation and data-driven, analysis of wealth inequality and power.
It’s no secret that our country has a serious problem when it comes to wealth inequality – and systemic racism and patriarchy have only exacerbated the advantages of wealthy white men. Over the past three decades, America’s richest white men have only become richer, while those suffering in poverty have only gotten poorer. The divide may seem too great to bridge, but Rich White Men exposes the hidden and insidious ways that white male elites inherit, increase, and preserve their status—and, in this book, we get clear on how to uproot their monopoly on power.
Serial nonprofit entrepreneur Garrett Neiman’s day job is to get rich white men to donate money to good causes and organizations. In Rich White Men, Neiman brings us into corner offices of billionaires and the boardrooms of Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Stanford, Harvard, and other enclaves of silver-spooned white men to illuminate the role of rich white men in the world and how they justify inequality. He uses the analogy of compound interest to illustrate how the advantages wealthy white men inherit give them a leg up at key moments in their lives, gilding their trajectories and shutting others out. Through this rare, insider access, readers will discover new ways to persuade the elite toward progressive solutions. A hopeful polemic, the book sheds light on dark truths about inequality and the people invested in preserving it while also providing a blueprint for how America can become an equitable democracy.
Rich White Men reveals that to realize America’s founding aspiration of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, we must recognize, dismantle, and transform our current system into one that liberates us all – including this nation’s morally and spiritually impoverished wealthy white men.
What's Inside
Praise
“Rich White Men is a timely and piercing expose of how leading entrepreneurs, financiers, and philanthropists contribute to inequality and what we can do to generate more opportunity and prosperity.”—Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation
"One part personal journey, one part accessible examination of the operations of 'compounding unearned advantages,' Garrett Neiman's book offers engaging and illuminating insights into both the causes of persistent inequality and productive steps for change. What makes this book especially compelling is its insistence that understanding unequal economic, racial, and gender structures in contemporary America holds promise of more opportunities, freedom, meaning, and healing for every individual. Rich White Men can help everyone think anew about luck, hard work, leadership, opportunity, and repair."—Martha Minow, Professor, Harvard University