Fatima Mernissi
By the Author
Islam And Democracy
Is Islam compatible with democracy? Must fundamentalism win out in the Middle East, or will democracy ever be possible? In this now-classic book, Islamic sociologist…
Dreams Of Trespass
The must-read true story of one Muslim girl's life in her family's French Moroccan harem, set against the backdrop of World War II "I was…
The Veil And The Male Elite
Convinced that the veil is a symbol of unjust male authority over women, in The Veil and the Male Elite, Moroccan feminist Fatima Mernissi aims…