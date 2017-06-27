Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dreams Of Trespass
Tales Of A Harem Girlhood
The must-read true story of one Muslim girl’s life in her family’s French Moroccan harem, set against the backdrop of World War II
“I was born in a harem in 1940 in Fez, Morocco…” So begins Fatima Mernissi in this illuminating narrative of a childhood behind the iron gates of a domestic harem. In Dreams of Trespass, Mernissi weaves her own memories with the dreams and memories of the women who surrounded her in the courtyard of her youth — women who, without access to the world outside, recreated it from sheer imagination.
A beautifully written account of a girl confronting the mysteries of time and place, gender and sex, Dreams of Trespass illuminates what it was like to be a modern Muslim woman in a place steeped in tradition.
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Wonderful and enchanting.... Mernissi brings this vanished world to life."—
New York Times Book Review
"A remarkable book...vits good humor is unwavering; it tempers judgmentalism with understanding; and it provides a vivid portrait of a world that most Westerners can scarcely comprehend."—Washington Post Book World
"[Mernissi] creates a necklace of tales as delightful as Scheherazade's."—Elle