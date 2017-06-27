The must-read true story of one Muslim girl’s life in her family’s French Moroccan harem, set against the backdrop of World War II



“I was born in a harem in 1940 in Fez, Morocco…” So begins Fatima Mernissi in this illuminating narrative of a childhood behind the iron gates of a domestic harem. In Dreams of Trespass, Mernissi weaves her own memories with the dreams and memories of the women who surrounded her in the courtyard of her youth — women who, without access to the world outside, recreated it from sheer imagination.



A beautifully written account of a girl confronting the mysteries of time and place, gender and sex, Dreams of Trespass illuminates what it was like to be a modern Muslim woman in a place steeped in tradition.



