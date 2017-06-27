Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Veil And The Male Elite

The Veil And The Male Elite

A Feminist Interpretation Of Women's Rights In Islam

by

Convinced that the veil is a symbol of unjust male authority over women, in The Veil and the Male Elite, Moroccan feminist Fatima Mernissi aims to investigate the origins of the practice in the first Islamic community.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Women's Studies

On Sale: December 21st 1992

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780201632217

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews