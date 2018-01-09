"Using your voice and speaking your truth is a step toward freedom. Be a 'Fierce' force because that's what it takes to change the world."—Maria Shriver, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, and founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement

"Gretchen Carlson's very brave and public stand against sexual harassment gave countless women the courage to fight back and is teaching our daughters (and sons) three very important words: it's not okay."—Katie Couric, award-winning journalist and cancer advocate

"Gretchen Carlson is not only FIERCE but brave as she pours sunlight on this scourge that hides in plain sight. Sexual harassment is an issue that all of us should be concerned about not just women. I encourage every man to read this book." —Larry Wilmore, Emmy Award-winning producer, actor, comedian, writer

"Gretchen's experiences in the workplace will be all too familiar to women of all professions and walks of life-many of whom she's enlisted to help tell their own stories of resilience, courage, and justice in the face of sexual harassment and assault. Her book should serve as a guide for both women and men, for interns and executives alike, on confronting and preventing sexual harassment, and finding the strength to handle the most impossible of situations with ferocity and grace."—U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill

"This book is a must read for any woman who has ever felt victimized or harassed and for any man who knows it's his duty to do the right thing. Gretchen is a warrior and an inspiration." —Paul Feig, writer, producer, director of Bridesmaids, Spy, Ghostbusters, and The Heat

"Gretchen Carlson's landmark sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News CEO Roger Ailes shattered the culture of silence for women at Fox News and forced Ailes to resign. Now, in this gripping new book, she shares stories from women all across the country and exposes the epidemic of sexual harassment in the workplace -- and how women can fight to end it."—Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair Special Correspondent and author of the New York Times bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room

"Gretchen Carlson is a fighter through and through and she is using her voice to put herself on the right side of history on this issue."—Billie Jean King, founder of the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative

"BE FIERCE offers readers pages of resources, as well as Carlson's plea for everyone to see the issue as nonpartisan. Sexual harassment, she writes, "is not a Republican issue. It's not a Democratic issue. No harasser stops to ask what party you belong to before he acts. It's a human issue, a women's issue, a men's issue. It's everyone's issue."—Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

"Former Fox News anchor Carlson (Getting Real) draws from her own experience of being sexually harassed to illuminate an epidemic of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and to educate women on their rights [...] Carlson talks to a civil rights attorney about what people who have been harassed can expect after reporting incidents to human resources, provides data from sociological studies on sexist patterns in the workplace, and explores the complicated machinations of forced arbitration clauses often buried in job contracts. She includes a 12-point plan for handling harassment, outlining how to document incidents and whom to tell and when. Carlson further advises on the need to keep young women safe on college campuses, teach children respectful behavior, and recruit men as allies in the workplace. [...] Carlson's inclusion of her own stories is courageous, and her commitment to making sexual harassment a nonpartisan issue is admirable."—Publishers Weekly

"As an accomplished violinist, former Miss America, and Fox News commentator, Carlson is no stranger to the spotlight, but she faced one of the brightest and harshest lights when she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes in 2015. The results-a torrent of verbal abuse from critics and thousands of messages from women sharing their own experiences-spurred her into dedicated advocacy for fighting against sexual harassment, with BE FIERCE as her latest effort. [...] Carlson's drive to dispel the myths around harassment and to offer guidance as to how speak out against it remains strong throughout. [...] Carlson's uncompromising passion on this issue is highly welcome."

—Library Journal

"BE FIERCE is an important book, if only because it encourages conversation - something that the #MeToo movement has proven to be incredibly powerful. By coming forward with her own experiences, Carlson writes that she "decided to jump off a cliff, all by myself, with no safety net and no way of knowing what would lie below." In sharing her story - and in searching for the stories of others - she is phenomenally and extraordinarily courageous."—Bustle

"Sexual harassment doesn't always mean a sexual advance, as Carlson pointed out. It's about power through sexual intimidation. Surely, women have a right to live and work without this predatory threat. If enough fathers care about their daughters' future success; if enough brothers care about their sisters' safety; if enough women care enough about each other, #MeToo -- or #BeFierce -- won't be just another hashtag."—Kathleen Parker, The Washington Post

"The book [...] is a chilling and disturbing revelation of how, in several instances, women have been and continue to be mistreated in the US."

—The Sun Daily

"While BE FIERCE does share some of Carlson's personal experiences -- she was first sexually harassed years ago by a cameraman on assignment for the Virginia television station where she started her journalism career not long after winning the Miss America pageant -- it's actually structured partly as a self-help book with chapters on how to handle harassment when it occurs, the kinds of changes in law and business that might tamp down its prevalence, and the role of men in combating sexual harassment." —Orange County Register

"Carlson's book delivers pep talks to women afraid to rock the boat, as well as specific legal strategies. Bullying and non-sexual forms of intimidation are also addressed and there's a chapter for men who stand up for women in their lives and workplace." —Associated Press

"What [BE FIERCE] does so well is tell the stories of real women." —Yahoo Lifestyle

"Gretchen has a 12-point plan on what to do if you are a victim of sexual harassment and abuse in her new book, Be Fierce." —Hollywood Life

"The book, Carlson's second, is focused primarily on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace and relays many of the stories Carlson said she received from people around the country in the wake of her much-publicized exit from Fox News. She also offered lessons to women considering lodging a complaint." —The Hollywood Reporter

"With the revelations now public and as more women come forward, Carlson has become iconic in the most literal sense, a representative for thousands of women who've suffered alone. It's for them that she's written this book. The idea that her own daughter-and an entire generation of young women, with her-might face the same indignities that she has repulses her."—ELLE

"In her book Be Fierce, Carlson shares stories from dozens of men and women on their own sexual harassment and assault experiences as well as advice for how to fight back in a system stacked against victims. But it's the revelations about her own life that keep you engaged." —The Washingtonian

"[BE FIERCE] takes a brutally practical look at what can be done about sexual harassment. It asks: Why do so many women remain silent? And what needs to change to end that silence?" —Minnesota Public Radio News

"Men must act. That's the message I take from Carlson's new book, BE FIERCE. Carlson [...] writes with passion and the knowledge of one who knows the issue intimately. What her book deftly explains, as do many women experts, that harassment is not simply about sexual hijinks. It's about power."—John Baldoni, FORBES

"Ms. Carlson readily acknowledges that this can be an uphill, rock-strewn battle for an individual, and that outcomes are generally not favorable. But her no-sugar-coating attitude is meant to be empowering, not disheartening. Ms. Carlson asserts that personal bravery, strong support systems, continued cultural education and awareness, and a refusal to be silenced can accomplish the goal of eliminating sexual harassment. BE FIERCE is part history, part myth dispeller, part self-help manual, and finally a call to arms for women (and men) to rise up and demand that women be treated as human beings in the workplace."—Pittsburg Post-Gazette

"Carlson helped open the floodgates for thousands of women who had similar stories to tell. Their voices inspired her new book, BE FIERCE: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, in which she says sexual harassment is an equal-opportunity plight that affects women from all walks of life. Through their stories [she] examines the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace and on college campuses, and outlines different ways to combat it."—Minnesota Star Tribune

"Gretchen Carlson who took down Roger Ailes Chairman and CEO of Fox News and the Fox Television Stations Group for sexual harassment now tells in "Be Fierce Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back" the negative treatment she has received from people all over the country. She also cites other cases of sexual harassment by men to other women and how the perpetrators for the most part get away with their actions when they are exposed. Carlson reveals that many times human resources of company's side against the accuser and how their lives are tarnished just because they have come forward. There are other things she reveals as well that are sadly the way things are done today. At times "Be Fierce Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back" is so disgusting in the way females are treated by males that readers can only read a few pages at a time because the abuse is so repulsive to read about. There is hope though because Carlson shows there are men who are just as appalled and are side by side with women to bring about change while she also talks about how parents have to teach children to have more respect for girls and women. We have a long way to go but "Be Fierce Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back" hopefully is a book that will begin the change that is needed for women."—Midwest Book Review