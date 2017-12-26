Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ed Fischer
By the Author
What's So Funny About Getting Old
One bonus of getting older is that it gives us a great perspective on life ...and that includes plenty of humor! This collection of cartoons,…
You're Never too Old to Laugh
INSPIRING QUOTES, JOKES, and CARTOONS FOR THE YOUNG AT HEART!Being "old" isn't what it used to be. Elders today are active, fun, and ready for…
You're No Spring Chicken
Laugh-out-loud cartoons, quotes, and elder tales.Join Ed Fischer and many of the world's best authors, comedians, and statesmen, as well as folks who could be…