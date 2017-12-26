Laugh-out-loud cartoons, quotes, and elder tales.



Join Ed Fischer and many of the world’s best authors, comedians, and statesmen, as well as folks who could be your next-door neighbors, as they take a comical and sometimes whimsical look at life’s golden years. People over 50 who have developed a keen sense of humor from a lifetime of hard and soft knocks will find this book’s cartoons, quotes, and anecdotes genuinely funny. From achy joints to Social Security to other maladies of aging, getting older is a little easier when reading You’re No Spring Chicken!