You're Never too Old to Laugh
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

You're Never too Old to Laugh

A laugh-out-loud collection of cartoons, quotes, jokes, and trivia on growing older

by Ed Fischer

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781451670493

USD: $7  /  CAD: $7

ON SALE: May 22nd 2012

Genre: Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Adult

PAGE COUNT: 128

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
INSPIRING QUOTES, JOKES, and CARTOONS FOR THE YOUNG AT HEART!

Being “old” isn’t what it used to be. Elders today are active, fun, and ready for something new. Stay young at heart with the wit, wisdom, and inspiration you’ll find in this book by Ed Fischer. It’s time to be the new you. Live it up. Laugh often. Love life like never before.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less