David Sobel

David Sobel was editorial director of Times Books, where he worked closely with Arthur Schlesinger on the American Presidents series of biographies. He lives in Montclair, New Jersey.

Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. is a renowned historian, social critic, and author. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. In 1998, he was awarded the prestigious National Humanities Medal. He lives in New York City.

