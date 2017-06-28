David Sobel
David Sobel was editorial director of Times Books, where he worked closely with Arthur Schlesinger on the American Presidents series of biographies. He lives in Montclair, New Jersey.
Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr. is a renowned historian, social critic, and author. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. In 1998, he was awarded the prestigious National Humanities Medal. He lives in New York City.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
American Museum of Natural History Card Deck
Created in partnership with the world-renowned American Museum of Natural History, this beautiful, informative card deck captures, in pictures and words, 100 of the museum's…
Healthy Pleasures
Discover the proven medical benefits of pleasure and live a longer, healthier lifeImagine a medical treatment that can decrease heart disease, boost immune function, relieve…