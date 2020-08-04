American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), located in New York City, is one of the world’s preeminent scientific and cultural institutions. Since its founding in 1869, the Museum has advanced its global mission to discover, interpret, and disseminate information about human cultures, the natural world, and the universe through a wideranging program of scientific research, education, and exhibition. The museum is renowned for its exhibitions and scientific collections, which serve as a field guide to the entire planet and present a panorama of the world’s cultures.



David Sobel was editorial director of Times Books, where he worked closely with Arthur Schlesinger on the American Presidents series of biographies. He lives in Montclair, New Jersey.